9/16/2019

CoreTech System releases molding simulation software in Turkish

Source | CoreTech System   CoreTech System Co. Ltd. (Hsinchu, Taiwan), provider of engineering simulation solutions for the plastics industry, has added a Turkish language pack to the latest version of its plastics molding simulation software, Moldex3D R17 SP1.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

plastics molding simulation software

Source | CoreTech System

 

CoreTech System Co. Ltd. (Hsinchu, Taiwan), provider of engineering simulation solutions for the plastics industry, has added a Turkish language pack to the latest version of its plastics molding simulation software, Moldex3D R17 SP1. With the addition of the Turkish language, Moldex3D’s user interface is now available in 11 languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and Turkish.

CoreTech says it has been experiencing demand from the Turkish market for plastics molding simulation software to maximize productivity and achieve faster time-to-market. According to the Turkish Plastics Industrialists’ Association (PAGDER), Turkey ranks second in the European plastics market and seventh in the world in terms of production capacity.

