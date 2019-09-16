Johns Manville launches three nylon thermoplastic organosheet product series

Source | Johns Manville

Johns Manville (JM, Denver, Colo., U.S.), manufacturer of continuous filament glass fiber and a Berkshire Hathaway company, has launched three nylon thermoplastic composite product series for lightweight applications: OS-6, NCF-6 and CR-6 series.

The OS-6 series is a nylon composites sheet reinforced with continuous woven fabric and impregnated with the company’s proprietary technology to enhance impact resistance, strength and stiffness in thermoplastic composites.

The CR-6 series is said to use chopped roving reinforcement to combine formability with impact resistance. Its quasi-isotropic properties reportedly enable a range of high-formability applications for thermoplastic sheets.

The NCF-6 series is reinforced with high-density continuous non-crimp fabric to offer high strength, stiffness and impact resistance in structural applications.

The company says its in-situ polymerization technology enables its nylon thermoplastic composite sheets to exhibit superior properties, short cycle times, recyclability and competitive costs.