  • PT Youtube
  • CW Facebook
  • CW Linkedin
  • CW Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
9/16/2019

Johns Manville launches three nylon thermoplastic organosheet product series

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

The OS-6, NCF-6 and CR-6 series use in-situ polymerization technology for enhanced properties in lightweight structural applications.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

 

nylon thermoplastic organosheets

Source | Johns Manville

 

Johns Manville (JM, Denver, Colo., U.S.), manufacturer of continuous filament glass fiber and a Berkshire Hathaway company, has launched three nylon thermoplastic composite product series for lightweight applications: OS-6, NCF-6 and CR-6 series.

The OS-6 series is a nylon composites sheet reinforced with continuous woven fabric and impregnated with the company’s proprietary technology to enhance impact resistance, strength and stiffness in thermoplastic composites.

The CR-6 series is said to use chopped roving reinforcement to combine formability with impact resistance. Its quasi-isotropic properties reportedly enable a range of high-formability applications for thermoplastic sheets. 

The NCF-6 series is reinforced with high-density continuous non-crimp fabric to offer high strength, stiffness and impact resistance in structural applications.

The company says its in-situ polymerization technology enables its nylon thermoplastic composite sheets to exhibit superior properties, short cycle times, recyclability and competitive costs.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Looking ahead to CAMX 2019

Looking ahead to CAMX 2019
Special Edition: Next Gen Aerospace

Special Edition: Next Generation Aerospace - Advanced Materials and Processes
recycled carbon fiber

The state of recycled carbon fiber
CW Talks - The CompositesWorld Podcast

Listen to CW Talks - the CompositesWorld Podcast

Search more than 2,500 composites industry suppliers

CompositesWorld Magazine

Subscribe to CompositesWorld Magazine
Carbon Fiber Conference

Attend Carbon Fiber 2019
See the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Read the latest issue of CompositesWorld