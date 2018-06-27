Composite resins price change report

June 27, 2018

Polynt Composites USA Inc., all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, gel coats and related products increase by US$0.06/lb. Effective July 16, 2018.

June 22, 2018

AOC, price increase of US $0.06/lb. for the USA and CND $0.175/Kg for Canada for all products, effective for all orders shipped on or after July 1, 2018.

June 22, 2018

AOC, price increase of US$0.06/lb for all products sold in Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean, effective for all orders shipped on or after July 10, 2018.

May 24, 2018

Ashland, maleic anhydride increase of $0.06/lb for North America. Effective June 7, 2018, or as contracts allow.

April 3, 2018

AOC, all vinyl ester containing products increase of US$0.15/kg for Asia. Effective for all shipments after April 17, 2018.

March 29, 2018

AOC, all vinyl ester containing products increase of US$0.10/lb. for Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean. Effective for all shipments after April 10, 2018.

March 27, 2018

AOC, all vinyl ester containing products increase of €200/MT for Europe. Effective for all shipments after April 2, 2018.

March 19, 2018

AOC, all vinyl ester containing products increase of US $0.10/lb. for the US and CND $0.275/Kg for Canada. Effective April 7, 2018, or as contracts allow; includes all list and off-list/supported prices.

March 16, 2018

Ashland, AME, Derakane and Hetron resins, as well as various other epoxy vinyl ester and specialty resins in North America, increase of $0.08-$0.12/lb depending on grade. Other Ashland branded specialty grade resin prices will increase by $0.06/lb. Effective April 1, 2018, or as contracts allow.

March 7, 2018

Hexion Inc., increase in off-list pricing for materials sold in North America: Bisphenol A increase of $0.07/lb., EPONTM Liquid Epoxy Resin increase of $0.10/lb., EPONTM Solid Epoxy Resin increase of $0.10/lb., EPIKOTETM Resin Solutions increase of $0.09/lb. Effective April 1, 2018, or as contracts allow.

Feb. 27, 2018

Aliancys, all products sold in Europe, Middle East and India, increase of €150/MT. Effective for all shipments on or after March 1, 2018.

Feb. 5, 2018

AOC, all products sold in Latin America, increase of US$0.05/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 20, 2018.

Feb. 5, 2018

Ashland, maleic anhydride sold in North America, increase of $0.04/lb. Effective Feb. 19, 2018, or as contracts and price agreements allow.

Feb. 1, 2018

Polynt Composites, all unsaturated polyesters, vinyl esters and gel coats sold in Europe, increase of €100/MT. Effective Feb. 15, 2018.

Jan. 30, 2018

Aliancys, unsaturated polyester resin product portfolio sold in Europe, Middle East and India, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after Feb. 1, 2018.

Jan. 26, 2018

AOC, all vinyl ester products outside the US and Canada, increase of $0.10/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 3, 2018.

Jan. 24, 2018

Aliancys, all vinyl ester and specialty resins sold in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase of €150/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after Feb. 1, 2018.

Jan. 18, 2018

AOC, all vinyl ester products sold in the US and Canada, increase of US$0.10/lb for the US and CND$0.275/kg for Canada. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 3, 2018, or as contracts allow; includes all list and off-list/supported prices.

Jan. 18, 2018

Ashland, AME, Derakane and Hetron resins, and other epoxy vinyl ester and specialty resins sold in North America, increase by US$0.10/lb. Effective Feb. 1, 2018, or as contracts allow.

Jan. 3, 2018

Chinese glass fiber manufacturer CTG is implementing initiatives mandated by the Chinese government that will result in improving both its Chinese and global environment. As part of that effort, CTG has and will continue to incur increased costs associated with this endeavor. Therefore, due to increased costs associated with energy and raw materials, along with costs that the company will incur implementing the aforementioned initiatives, it may need to pass along some of those costs to its customers during 2018.

Jan. 3, 2018

AOC, all products sold in Europe, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Jan. 15, 2018.

Dec. 20, 2017

AOC, all unsaturated polyester resins, gel coat and pigment products in the US and Canada, increase of USD$0.04/lb and CND$0.115/kg; all vinyl ester resins in the USA and Canada, increase of USD$0.07/lb and CND$0.20/kg; all products sold in Latin America, increase of US$0.05/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Jan. 14, 2018.

Dec. 14, 2017

Polynt Composites, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins and gel coats sold into Europe, increase of €150/MT. Effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Dec. 8, 2017

AOC, all vinyl ester resins sold in Asia, increase of US$0.17/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Dec. 17, 2017.

Dec. 7, 2017

Ashland, materials sold in North America, increase of US$0.07/lb for epoxy vinyl ester; US$0.05/lb for unsaturated polyester; US$0.04/lb for isophthalic-based unsaturated polyester; and US$0.04/lb for gelcoats and pigments. Effective Jan. 1, 2018, or as contracts allow.

Sept. 12, 2017

AOC, all products sold in Europe, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Sept. 18, 2017.

Sept. 6, 2017

Aliancys, all unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after Sept. 15, 2017.

Sept. 6, 2017

Interplastic Corp., all CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, colorants and bonding compounds, increasy of US$0.07/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Sept. 16, 2017.

Sept. 6, 2017

AOC, all products sold in the USA, increase of US$0.07/lb. All products sold in Canada, increase of CND$0.19/kg. Effective for all shipments on or after Sept. 9, 2017, or as contracts allow; includes all list and off-list/supported prices.

Sept. 5, 2017

AOC, all products made in Mexico, increase of US$0.10/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Sept. 11, 2017.

Sept. 1, 2017

Polynt Composites, all unsaturated polyesters, vinyl esters and gelcoats sold in Europe, increase of €130/MT. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

Aug. 1, 2017

Ashland, all gelcoats sold in North America, increase of US$0.05/lb on white colors and US$0.04/lb on all other colors. Effective Aug. 15, 2017.

Aug. 1, 2017

AOC, LLC, all gel coats and pigments, increase of US$0.05/lb (in US) and CND$0.14/kg (in Canada). Effective for all shipments after Sept. 1, 2017.

April 11, 2017

SCIGRIP, all structural adhesives sold in Europe, increase by 8%. Effective May 1, 2107.

March 10, 2017

AOC, all products sold in Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean, increase by US$0.06/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after March 20, 2017.

March 8, 2017

Aliancys, all unsaturated polyester, vinyl ester and isophthalic-based resins sold in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase by €100/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after March 15, 2017.

March 1, 2017

Molding Products LLC, all polyester-based sheet molding compound (SMC) formulations, increase by US$0.04/lb; all vinyl ester-based SMC formulations, increase by US$0.06/lb. Effective for all material shipped on or after April 1, 2017.

Feb. 21, 2017

Poliya, all composite resins and gelcoats sold in Europe and the Middle East, increase by US$50-75/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after April 1, 2017

Feb. 21, 2017

Polynt Composites, all unsaturated polyester resins sold in Europe, increase by €200/MT. Effective March 1, 2017.

Feb. 20, 2017

AOC, all products and all orders shipped in the United States and Canada, increase by US$0.07/lb and CND$0.20/kg, respectively, including list prices. Effective for orders shipped on or after March 4, 2017.

Feb. 20, 2017

Ashland, maleic anhydride sold in North America, increase by US$0.04/lb. Effective March 15, 2017, or as contracts allow.

Feb. 17, 2017

Interplastic Corp., CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and bonding compounds, increase by US$0.08/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after March 3, 2017.

Feb. 17, 2017

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl esters sold in the United States and Canada, increase by US$0.08/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after March 3, 2017.

Feb. 16, 2017

Ashland, all composite resins and gelcoats sold in North America, increase by US$0.08/lb. Effective Feb. 27, 2017, or as contracts allow.

Feb. 15, 2017

Polynt Composites USA Inc., all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, gel coats and related products sold in North America, increase by US$0.08/lb. Effective for all shipments made on or after March 1, 2017.

Feb. 8, 2017

AOC, all products sold in Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean, increase of US$0.07/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 20, 2017.

Feb. 7, 2017

Aliancys, all unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, Middle East and India, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after Feb. 15, 2017.

Feb. 2, 2017

AOC, all products sold in Europe, increase of €150/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Feb. 20, 2017.

Feb. 1, 2017

Polynt Composites, all products sold in Europe, increase of €200/MT. Effective Feb. 1, 2017.

Jan. 31, 2017

Interplastic Corp., isophthalic acid-based polyester resins and vinyl ester resins, increase of US$0.07/lb; all other unsaturated polyester resins, gel coats, bonding compounds and colorants, increase of US$0.05/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 15, 2017.

Jan. 30, 2017

AOC, all resins containing isophthalic acid, including, but not limited to, corrosion resins, cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) resins, pultrusion resins, and certain casting, polymer concrete, and SMC/BMC resins. Increase of US$0.06/lb. in the US, and CND$0.18/kg in Canada, or as contracts allow. Also, for gelcoats, pigments, and all other resin products, increase of US$0.04/lb. in the USA, and CDN$0.12/kg in Canada, or as contracts allow. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Feb. 12, 2017

Jan. 27, 2017

Ashland, isophthalic acid-based unsaturated polyester resins sold in North America, increase of US$0.06/lb; gelcoats sold in North America, increase of US$0.04/lb; unsaturated polyester resins (not including isophthalic) sold in North America, increase of US$0.03/lb; vinyl ester resins sold in the North America, increase of US$0.07/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Feb. 15, 2017, or as contracts allow.

Jan. 27, 2017

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester, vinyl esters resins and gelcoat products sold in Europe, increase of €150/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Feb. 15, 2017.

Jan. 9, 2017

Polynt Composites, all unsaturated polyester resins sold in Europe, increase of €100/MT. Effective Jan. 10, 2017.

Jan. 5, 2017

AOC, all products sold in Asia, increase of $0.13/kg. Effective immediately.

Jan. 5, 2017

AOC, all products sold in Europe, increase of €50/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Feb. 1, 2017.

Jan. 4, 2017

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, increase of €50/MT; all gelcoat products sold in Europe, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Feb. 1, 2017.

Jan. 3, 2017

Aliancys, unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, Middle East and India, increase of €60-80/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after Jan. 15, 2017.

Dec. 20, 2016

Reichhold, unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl esters sold in the United States and Canada, increase of US$0.05/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Jan. 16, 2017.

Dec. 16, 2016

Ashland, multiple prices increases in North America, effective Jan. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow:

Unsaturated polyester resins, sold under the brands of Aropol, Arotran, Envirez and Polaris, increase of $0.05/lb.

Epoxy vinyl ester resins and other specialty resins, sold under the brands of Derakane, Hetron, Modar, AME and Neulon, increase of $0.05/lb

Gelcoats, sold under the brands of Maxguard and Enguard, increase of $0.06/lb.

Dec. 5, 2016

Polynt Composites, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl esters and gelcoats sold in Europe, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Jan. 1, 2017.

Dec. 2, 2016

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl esters and gelcoats sold in Europe, increase of €100/MT. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Dec. 15, 2016.

Dec. 2, 2016

Huber Carbonates LLC, all industrial calcium carbonates, increase of 5-10%, depending on product and packaging. Effective Jan. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

Nov. 30, 2016

Aliancys, all unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters sold in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase of €80-100/MT. Effective for all new deliveries after Jan. 1, 2017.

July 11, 2016

Interplastic Corp., all gelcoats and colorants, increase of up to $0.06/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after July 23, 2016.

June 24, 2016

AOC LLC, all gelcoats and pigments sold in the US and Canada, increase of up to US$0.06/lb and to CND$0.175/kg, depending on application and color. Effective for all shipments after July 9, 2016.

June 22, 2016

Ashland Performance Materials, all gelcoats sold in North America, increase by $0.04-$0.06/lb, depending on technology and color. Effective July 1, 2016, or as contracts allow.

May 10, 2016

AOC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €40/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after June 1, 2016.

April 29, 2016

Reichhold, all gelcoat products sold in Europe, increase by €70/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after June 1, 2016.

April 23, 2016

Aliancys, unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, Middle East and India, increase by €75/metric ton. Effective for all new deliveries after May 15, 2016.

April 1, 2016

Ashland Performance Materials, all unsaturated polyester resins, epoxy vinyl esters and gelcoats sold in North America, increase by US$0.04/lb. Effective April 15, 2016, or as contracts allow.

March 28, 2016

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins sold in the United States and Canada, increase by US$0.04/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after April 15, 2016.

March 23, 2016

AOC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €80/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after April 1, 2016.

March 16, 2016

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins and ancillary products, increase by €80/metric ton. Effective for all new deliveries shipped on or after April 1, 2016.

March 14, 2016

Polynt, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, gel coats and related products, increase by €80/metric ton. Effective for all new deliveries shipped on or after April 1, 2016.

March 14, 2016

Aliancys, all unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase by €80/metric ton. Effective for all new deliveries after April 1, 2016.

June 26, 2015

AOC LLC, all brominated fire-retardant resins, increase by US$0.06-$0.11/lb. Effective for sales shipped on or after Aug. 1, 2015.

July 15, 2015

Reichhold LLC, all bromine-containing flame-retardant resins sold in the US and Canada, increase by US$0.05-$0.10/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Aug. 15, 2015. June 3, 2015

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €80/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after June 15, 2015.

May 27, 2015

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins and ancillary products, in Europe, increase by €80/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after June 8, 2015.

May 26, 2015

DSM Composite Resins, unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase by €100/metric ton. Effective for all new deliveries after June 1, 2015.

May 7, 2015

DSM, Akulon and Novamid polyamide 6 polymers, in North and South America, increase by $0.05/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after June 1, 2015, where contracts allow.

May 5, 2015

Polynt, all unsaturated polyesters, vinyl esters, gel coats and related products, in Europe, increase by €100/metric ton. Effective for all new deliveries shipped on or after June 1, 2015.

April 2, 2015

Polynt Composites, unsaturated polyesters, vinyl esters and gelcoats sold in Europe, increase by €150/metric ton. Effective for all new deliveries shipped on or after April 7, 2015.

March 24, 2015

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €150-€200/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after April 1, 2015.

March 18, 2015

DSM Composite Resins, unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters sold in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase by €150-200/metric ton (depending on product and resin chemistry). Effective for all new deliveries after April 1, 2015.

March 16, 2015

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyesters, vinyl esters and ancillary products sold in Europe, increase by €150/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after April 1, 2015.

Oct. 15, 2014

Teijin Aramid, all Twaron products, increase by 7 percent as existing contracts allow. This is the first time since 2008 the company has announced a general price increase.

Oct. 10, 2014

DSM Composite Resins, all unsaturated polyester/vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, the Middle East and India, increase by €50/metric ton to €75/metric ton (depending on product and resin chemistry). Effective for all new deliveries after Oct. 15, 2014.

Sept. 1, 2014

CTG International (North America) Inc., all fiberglass products, increase by 6 percent. Effective Oct. 1, 2014.

Aug. 28, 2014

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €50/metric ton. Effective Sept. 15, 2014.

Aug. 4, 2014

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins and ancillary products sold in Europe, increase by €50/metric ton. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Sept. 1, 2014.

July 3, 2014

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., increase in the Americas: Bisphenol A by $0.08/lb; increase EPON liquid epoxy resins, EPON solid epoxy resins, EPON specialty liquid epoxy resins, EPON resin blends, EPON high-performance resins by $0.06/lb; increase EPON resin solutions, EPON brominated resin solutions by $0.04/lb. Effective July 15, 2014, or as contracts allow.

July 2, 2014

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €90/metric ton. Effective July 15, 2014.

July 1, 2014

DSM Composite Resins, all resins sold in Europe, Middle East and India, increase by €75 to €100/metric tsons, depending on product and resin chemistry. Effective for all new deliveries after July 1, 2014.

July 1, 2014

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins and ancillary products sold in Europe, increase by €90/metric tons. Effective July 14, 2014.

June 10, 2014

CTG International (North America) Inc., all glass fiber reinforcement products, increase by 5 percent. Effective for all orders shipped on or after July 1, 2014.

May 30, 2014

Jushi USA, all glass fiber reinforcement products, increase by 6 percent. Effective for all shipments delivered on or after July 1, 2014.

March 10, 2014

Molding Products LLC, sheet molding compound (SMC) products, increase by $0.02/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after April 15, 2014.

March 7, 2014

Reichhold, PIA (purified isophtalic acid) and DCPD (dicyclopentadiene), in Europe, price increase of unspecified amount. Effective April 1, 2014.

Feb. 17, 2014

Ashland Performance Materials, DERAKANE epoxy vinyl ester resins, unsaturated polyester resins and gel coats portfolio sold in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, increase by €50/ton. Effective March 1, 2014.

Feb. 11, 2014

Ashland Performance Materials, AME, AROTOOL, DERAKANE and HETRON branded products sold in North America, increase by $0.07/lb; unsaturated polyester resins and gel coats, increase by $0.04/lb. Effective Feb. 17, 2014, or as contracts allow.

Jan. 29, 2014

AOC LLC, all polyester resin, gel coat and pigment products sold in Mexico, increase $0.04/lb (USD); all vinyl ester products sold in Mexico, increase $0.06/lb (USD). Effective for all products shipped on or after Feb. 24, 2014.

Jan. 23, 2014

AOC LLC, in the U.S. and Canada, all polyester resin, gel coat and pigment products, increase of (USD) $0.04/lb in the U.S. and (CDN) $0.09/kg in Canada; all vinyl ester products, increase of (USD) $0.06/lb in the U.S. and (CDN) $0.13/kg in Canada. Effective for all products shipped on or after Feb. 21, 2014.

Jan. 22, 2014

Reichhold Inc., in the U.S., all Dion, Norpol and Hydrex resins, increase of $0.07/lb; all unsaturated polyester resins, increase $0.04/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Feb. 19, 2014.

Jan. 17, 2014

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., all acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic and other polymers used in the adhesives, textiles, nonwovens and other specialty markets, sold in the USA and Canada, increase by $0.05 to $0.07/wet lb (USD). Effective Feb. 15, 2014, or as contracts allow.

Jan. 2, 2014

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., price increases in the Americas as followed: Allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin ($0.05/lb); EPON resin solutions, EPON brominated resins ($0.06/lb); bisphenol A, EPON liquid epoxies, EPON solid epoxies, EPON specialty liquid epoxies, EPON resin blends, EPON high-performance resins ($0.08/lb). Effective Feb. 1, or as contracts allow.

Oct. 3, 2013

Ashland Performance Materials, epoxy vinyl ester resins, unsaturated polyester resins, gelcoats and additives sold in North America, increase by $0.06/lb. Effective Oct. 14, 2013, or as contracts allow.

Sept. 16, 2013

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €80 to €100/metric ton. Effective Oct. 1, 2013.

Sept. 13, 2013

Interplastic Corp., CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and putties, increase by $0.06/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Oct. 5, 2013.

Sept. 12, 2013

DSM Composite Resins, all resins sold in Europe, Middle East and India, increase by €80 to €100/metric ton (depending on product and resin chemistry). Effective for all new deliveries after Oct. 1, 2013.

Sept. 9, 2013

AOC LLC, all products shipped to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America, increase by USD$0.06/lb. Effective for products shipped on or after Oct. 1, 2013.

Sept. 5, 2013

Scott Bader Europe, Crystic range of unsaturated polyester, vinyl ester, DCPD, plus all other manufactured composite products, increase by €70 to €90/metric ton, dependent on product type. Effective Oct.1, 2013, subject to existing customer contracts.

Sept. 3, 2013

AOC LLC, all resin and gelcoat products in the U.S. and Canada, increase by USD$0.06/lb in the U.S. and CDN$0.13/kilo in Canada. Effective for products shipped on or after Oct. 1, 2013.

March 15, 2013

Interplastic Corp.’s Thermoset Resins Division, CoREZYN brand vinyl ester resins, increase by $0.06/lb. Effective on all shipments on or after March 23, 2013.

March 1, 2013

AkzoNobel Functional Chemicals, the following formulations sold in the Americas: Trigonox 17, 29, BPIC, K80, K90, T; Perkadox 14, 16, 24, 26, SE10; all peroxide mixtures. Increase by 5 to 10 percent. Effective April 1, 2013, or as contracts allow.

March 1, 2013

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €100/metric ton. Effective March 15, 2013.

Feb. 26, 2013

AOC LLC, all vinyl ester products sold in the U.S. and Canada, increase $0.06/lb (USD) in the U.S. and $0.14/kilo (CDN) in Canada. Effective for all products shipped on or after March 16, 2013.

Feb. 26, 2013

DSM Composite Resins, all resins sold in Europe, increase by €100/metric ton. Effective for all new orders after March 1, 2013.

Jan. 17, 2013

AOC LLC, all products sold in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, increase by $0.04/lb (USD). Effective for all products shipped on or after Feb. 7, 2013.

Jan. 15, 2013

Interplastic Corp.’s Thermoset Resins Division, CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and putties, increase by $0.06/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 9, 2013.

Jan. 8, 2013

AOC LLC, all products sold in the U.S. and Canada, increase by $0.06/lb (USD) in the U.S. and $0.13/kg (CDN) in Canada. Effective for all products shipped on or after Feb. 9, 2013.

Nov. 9, 2012

Reichhold Inc., all unsaturated polyester, vinyl ester and flame-retardant resins sold in North America, increase by $0.06/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after Dec. 3, 2012.

Nov. 9, 2012

Interplastic Corp.’s Thermoset Resins Division, CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and putties, increase by $0.06/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Dec. 1, 2012.

Nov. 9, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in the U.S. and Canada, increase of $0.07/lb (USD). Effective for all products shipped on or after Dec. 1, 2012.

Nov. 7, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in Mexico, increase of $0.05/lb (USD). Effective Nov. 13, 2012.

Oct. 3, 2012

DSM Composite Resins, complete portfolio of resins sold in Europe, increase by €100/metric ton. Effective Oct. 15, 2012.

Sept. 20, 2012

Interplastic Corp.’s Molding Products Division (MPD), sheet molding compound (SMC) products, increase by $0.03/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Oct. 15, 2012.

Sept. 19, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in Caribbian, Central America and South America, increase by $0.04/lb. Effective Oct. 19, 2012.

Sept. 18, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €100/metric ton. Effective Oct. 1, 2012.

Aug. 28, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in Mexico, increase by $0.04/lb. Effective Sept. 10, 2012.

Aug. 23, 2012

Scott Bader Europe, Crystic range of unsaturated polyester, vinyl ester, DCPD and all other manufactured composite products, increase by €75/metric ton. Effective Sept. 17, 2012, subject to existing customer contracts.

Aug. 23, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €80/metric ton. Effective Sept. 3, 2012.

Aug. 15, 2012

Interplastic Corp.’s Thermoset Resins Division, CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and putties, increase by $0.05/lb. Effective on all shipments on or after Sept. 1, 2012.

Aug. 14, 2012

Reichhold, all unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, increase by €80/tonne for all orders shipped on or after Sept. 1, 2012.

Aug. 13, 2012

Huber Engineered Materials, industrial calcium carbonate products manufactured at its Marble Hill, Ga., operation, increase 5 to 8 percent, depending on product grade and packaging. Effective Sept. 1, 2012, or as current contracts allow.

Aug. 6, 2012

AOC LLC, all products, increase by $0.05/lb (USD) in the U.S. and $0.11/kg (CDN) in Canada. All shipments on or after Sept. 3, 2012.

June 1, 2012

PPG Industries, fiber glass products, increase by 5 percent, as allowed by contract, across all products in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

May 15, 2012

DSM Composite Resins, unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, increase by €10/tonne. Effective June 1, 2012.

March 16, 2012

DSM Composite Resins, unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, increase by €110/tonne. Effective April 2, 2012.

March 1, 2012

Ashland Performance Materials, Derakane epoxy vinyl ester resins, unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) and gelcoats sold in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), increase by €100/tonne. Effective immediately or at the earliest possible time depending on customer contracts.

Feb. 28, 2012

Interplastic Corp.’s Thermoset Resins Division, CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and putties, increase $0.06/lb. Effective on all shipments on or after March 17, 2012.

Feb. 27, 2012

AOC LLC, all products, increase $0.06/lb (USD) in the U.S. and $0.135/kg (CDN) in Canada for all products. Effective for shipments on and after March 16, 2012.

Feb. 24, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase by €100/tonne. Effective immediately.

Feb. 17, 2012

AOC LLC, all polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, gel coats and pigments, increase $0.06/lb for all shipments within Mexico. Effective March 15, 2012.

Feb. 17, 2012

Reichhold Inc., all unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins and flame retardant resins sold in North America, increase $0.06/lb. Effective for all orders shipped on or after March 15.

Jan. 18, 2012

Interplastic Corp. Thermoset Resins Division, CoREZYN and Silmar brand polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and putties, increase $0.07/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 11, 2012.

Jan. 18, 2012

Interplastic Corp. Molding Products Division, sheet molding compound (SMC) products, increase $0.03/lb to $0.05/lb. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 15, 2012.

Jan. 17, 2012

AOC LLC, all products sold in Europe, increase €100/tonne. Effective Feb. 1, 2012.

Jan. 17, 2012

AOC LLC, all polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, gelcoats and pigments, increase $0.05/lb (USD) for all shipments to Mexico, Caribbean, Central and South America. Effective Feb. 1, 2012.

Jan. 17, 2012

AOC LLC, all vinyl ester and unsaturated polyester resins, increase $0.07/lb (USD) in the U.S. and $0.155/kg (CDN) in Canada; in addition, gelcoats and pigments, increase by up to $0.07/lb (USD) in the U.S. and up to $0.155/kg (CDN) in Canada. Effective for shipments on and after Feb. 13, 2012.

Jan. 16, 2012

Reichhold, all polyester and vinyl ester resins, increase €100/metric ton in Europe; all gelcoat and bonding paste resins, increase €150/metric ton in Europe. Effective for all shipments on or after Feb. 1, 2012.

Dec. 2, 2011

Huber Engineered Materials, alumina trihydrate (ATH), magnesium hydroxide (MDH) and cast polymer products, increase 3 to 8 percent, depending on product grade, packaging and freight terms, effective Jan. 1, 2012 or as current contracts allow.

Sept. 19, 2011

Scott Bader, Crystic gelcoats and pigments, increase by €100/tonne, effective for all order invoiced on or after Sept. 19, 2011.

Sept. 19, 2011

Reichhold, white gelcoat resins, increase by €200/metric ton; pastel colored gelcoat resins, increase by €100/metric ton; dark colored gelcoat resins, increase by €50/metric ton; effective for all orders in Europe shipped on or after Oct. 1, 2011.

Aug. 25, 2011

Interplastic Corp.'s Thermoset Resins Div., all gel coats, increase by $0.10/lb; select polyester colorants, increase by $0.25/lb; effective for all shipments on or after Sept. 10, 2011.

Aug. 25, 2011

CCP Composites, all white, off-white, beige, tan, gray and pastel colored gel coats, increase by $0.10/lb, effective for all shipments on or after Sept. 11, 2011.

Aug. 12, 2011

AOC, select white, off-white, beige, tan, gray and other pigmented gel coats, increase by $0.10/lb; and similar color ranges of liquid pigment dispersions, up to $0.25/lb. Increase depends on formulation components. Effective for all shipments after Aug. 31, 2011.

July 13, 2011

Scott Bader, Crystic gelcoats and pigments, increase by €100/tonne, effective for all orders invoiced on or after Aug. 1, 2011.

July 6, 2011

AOC, all fire retardant products for global delivery, increase by up to $0.75/lb, effective for all shipments on or after Aug. 1, 2011.

June 16, 2011

Ashland Performance Materials, gelcoats and derivatives portfolio, for delivery in Europe, Middle East and Africa, increase by €100/tonne, effective July 1, 2011.

June 16, 2011

Reichhold Inc., increase by $0.05/lb for unsaturated polyester resins, $0.07/lb for vinyl ester and modified vinyl ester resins, and up to $0.75/lb depending on the specific formulation for flame retardant resins; sold in North America, for shipments on or after July 5, 2011.

June 13, 2011

Cook Composites and Polymers (CCP), all unsaturated polyester resins and gel coats, increase by $0.07/lb, for shipments on or after June 29, 2011.

June 8, 2011

AOC, all products for delivery to the U.S. and Canada, increase $0.07/lb USD (CN$0.155/kg), for shipments on and after June 22, 2011.

June 1, 2011

AGY, E-glass yarn products for global delivery, increase by 5 percent, for shipments on or after July 1, 2011.

May 26, 2011

Interplastic Corp., CoREZYN vinyl ester products for global delivery, increase $0.08/lb, for shipments on or after June 11, 2011.

May 23, 2011

Jushi Group, all fiberglass reinforcements for global delivery, increase 10 percent to 14 percent, effective July 1, 2011.

May 12, 2011

Gibson Fiberglass/Jushi USA, all fiberglass reinforcements, including direct and multi-end roving products, chopped strands for BMC and thermoplastics, chopped strand mat, woven roving and all other roll goods, increase by 6 percent/lb, effective for shipments delivered on or after July 1, 2011.

April 29, 2011

AOC, all resins for delivery to Mexico, Latin America and Caribbean, increase by $0.08/lb, effective May 16, 2011.

April 27, 2011

AOC, all resins for delivery to the U.S. and Canada, increase by $0.08/lb (CN$0.17/kg), effective May 14, 2011.

April 26, 2011

Cook Composites and Polymers (CCP), all unsaturated polyesters, vinyl esters, gel coats and cleaners, increase by $0.08/lb, effective May 16, 2011.

April 20, 2011

Reichhold, unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins for delivery in North America, increase $0.08 per pound, effective May 16, 2011.

April 19, 2011

Reichhold, polyester and vinyl ester resins for delivery in Europe, increase €100 per tonne; gelcoats and bonding paste, €150 per tonne; for shipments on or after May 1, 2011.

April 15, 2011

Scott Bader Composites, Crystic UP, DCPD, VE and Crestapol resins, Crystic bonding paste and Crystic Crestomer adhesives, for delivery in Europe, increase €100/tonne; Crystic gelcoats and pigments, increase €150 per tonne; effective May 1, 2011.

April 15, 2011

BYK Additives & Instruments, wax, paint, plastics and industrial application additives, increase 5 to 9 percent, effective May 15, 2011.

April 7, 2011

AOC, all resins for delivery to Europe, increase €100 per ton, effective immediately.

April 6, 2011

DSM Composite Resins, unsaturated polyester resins for delivery in Europe, increase €100 per ton, effective immediately.