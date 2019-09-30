  • PT Youtube
9/30/2019

Pressure-sensitive tape offers high visible, elongation

Originally titled 'Pressure-sensitive tape'
Airtech’s Wrightlease 4 is an extruded fluoropolymer film coated with silicone pressure sensitive adhesive.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Airtech pressure sensitive tape

Source | Airtech

 

Airtech’s (Huntington Beach, Calif., U.S.) Wrightlease4 is an extruded fluoropolymer film coated with silicone pressure-sensitive adhesive. The orange color is highly visible on most substrates and is said to offer high elongation and tensile strength.

Benefits to using the tape reportedly include optimal release from common resin systems for multiple releases; good adhesion to metal, composite, tooling block and rubber tooling; and easier covering of complex contour surfaces due to high elongation.

