Karl Mayer thermoplastic UD tape production line designed for mass production

Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic tape made out of glass fiber and polypropylene on Karl Mayer’s SIM.PLY production line. Source | Karl Mayer

Karl Mayer Technische Textilien (Obertshausen, Germany), a specialist in non-crimped fabrics for lightweight structural components, has introduced its latest production line, called SIM.PLY, which produces thermoplastic, unidirectional (UD), fiber-reinforced tapes.

The high-quality tapes, featuring precisely aligned, continuous fibers, are reportedly suitable for use in highly stressed, fiber-reinforced, lightweight structures. The thermoplastic matrix is said to make them easy to process for large-scale production. The SIM.PLY system operates at a high production rate and produces tapes in range of widths.

The company will display this technology at K 2019, Oct. 16-23 in Düsseldorf, Germany.