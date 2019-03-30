New Products: March 2019
CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from Airtech, Cygnet Texkimp, Harper International, KRC Machine Tool Solutions, Mikrosam, MultiMechanics, SWM, Total Composite Solutions and ThermHex.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
Recent innovations include:
- An Airtech high-temperature vacuum valve
- Cygnet Texkimp’s four-axis filament winding machine
- Harper International’s next-generation oxidation oven system
- KRC Machine Tool Solutions’ configurable machine tool system
- Mikrosam’ s toolless multi-robot placement system
- MultiMechanics’ new software version MultiMech 19.0
- SWM’s Naltex flow media for resin infusion
- Total Composite Solutions’ (TCS) epoxy prepreg solution for aerospace
- ThermHex’s new Organosandwich material