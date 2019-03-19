SWM launches Naltex flow media for resin infusion

SWM International (Alpharetta, Ga., U.S.) announces the introduction of Naltex flow media for resin infusion processes. This flow media is engineered to retain up to 15% less wasted epoxy resin that is commonly trapped in media grid apertures after processing, while maintaining high flow rates compared to current technology. Designed for wind energy, marine, and aerospace composite vacuum-assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM) processes, Naltex resin infusion media also features a soft, flexible edge that is reportedly safe for use with sensitive vacuum bags that are prone to abrasion and puncture.

In addition to partnerships with external testing agencies, SWM has also designed and fabricated its own internal flat panel VARTM testing station to simulate real world processing conditions.

The Naltex family of diamond net flow media includes a variety of resin material options, engineered to withstand high temperatures, improve drapeability, increase flexibility and reduce the amount of retained resin within the media apertures. Configurations are also available for applications that require low, medium and high flow rates. In addition to extruded netting, SWM also manufactures thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) film and provides custom lamination and slitting services. SWM manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001-certified and located in the U.S., Europe and Asia.