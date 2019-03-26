Cygnet Texkimp launches four-axis filament winding machine

Cygnet Texkimp (Northwich, U.K.) recently launched its four-axis filament winder. The new winder, meant to complement the company’s 3D Winder and robotic filament winding machine, is said to add an accessible option to a wider cross-section of the market but retaining specialized features like optimized geometry, reduced contact points and accurate surface finishes.

The winder’s launch comes two years after the company unveiled its robotic 3D winding machine, the 3D Winder, to create complex composite parts for the automotive and aerospace markets in high volumes and at high speeds. It is also a year since the launch of the company’s robotic filament winding machine.

The new winder was showcased at JEC World 2019.