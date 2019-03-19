KRC Machine Tool introduces configurable machine tool system

KRC Machine Tool Solutions (Independence, Ky., U.S.) introduces its KRC Fusion VI high-performance machine tool, a modular, large-format gantry system capable of being parametrically configured for a range of sizes and configured for specific or multiple processes. According to the company, the system’s high stiffness structure has been developed over several years of Dynamic Finite Element Analysis and verified through virtual and actual machine modal analysis.

The primary vertical mast configured for milling is capable of five-axis, high-speed, high-volume material removal and precision drilling, routing and countersinking. The secondary mast executes precision six-axis abrasive waterjet trimming, powered by flow ultra-high waterjet intensifiers and cutting heads. Multiple quick-change kinematic cutting heads are available to meet complex geometries.

With the company’s integrated metrology package, the Fusion VI is also said to perform complex part alignments, inspection, spring back compensation and tool path correction. This configuration is tailored for the complete processing of composite aerostructures, reportedly saving manufacturers time and money while delivering high part quality.

All of the Fusion VI machines can be provided with either FANUC or Siemens controls, flexible or dedicated tooling and fixtures, multiple machine bed options and automation. Each system is tailored as a turn-key solution and configured to match the specific process requirements of each customer.