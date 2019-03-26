Airtech introduces high-temperature vacuum valve

Airtech (Huntington Beach, Calif., U.S.) introduces its VacValve 429 SS HTR, designed for high-temperature cures where standard valves with silicone rubber seals fail. VacValve 429 SS HTR is to be used for direct connection to vacuum hoses instead of complex and expensive coupling systems. It is said to be usable up to 900°F (482°C) in combination with new high-performance graphite seals. This valve can be directly screwed to the company’s Airflow 800 or BBH1080 hoses, which are said to provide safe connections for high-temperature processes for materials such as thermoplastics. Graphite seals for high-temperature use can be ordered separately.

According to the company, the valve provides a simple, low-space connection to vacuum hoses, and its high-temperature gasket improves sealing performance, reducing the risk of vacuum leakage.