MultiMechanics to release MultiMech 19.0

MultiMechanics (Omaha, Neb., U.S.), a developer of multiscale composite modeling and simulation software, has announced the release of MultiMech 19.0. The new version is said to deliver new material models, new damage scenarios, faster run times and expanded integration with commonly used FEA systems.

Highlights of this release include:

New bi-modulus elastic model, which will reportedly enable engineers to better capture the mechanical behavior of carbon fibers. In addition to exhibiting nonlinear elastic behavior at small deformation, carbon fibers also possess different mechanical properties in tension and compression, making them especially difficult to model and simulate. MultiMech 19.0 allows engineers to more realistically predict the behavior of these materials.

Solver speed-up of 1.5x, which will reportedly allow engineers to take advantage of the accuracy of a concurrent multiscale approach while benefiting from increased speed.

Parallel runs in Optimizer, which will allow engineers to reduce the runtime of DoE jobs using MultiMechanics’ Optimizer and get answers faster.

New material and failure models, including continuum damage models for orthotropic materials and new damage laws that will allow users to capture unique material behavior with higher accuracy.

Enhancements to nonlinear solver including improved automated time step and optional displacement convergence check, as well as the ability to check for large displacements.

A redesign and enhancement of the MultiMech material database to speed up the workflow. Users can now create their own database of material cards to be used with MultiMech, including material definitions for individual constituents, as well as define an entire Representative Volume Element as an entry to the material database. It is also reportedly easy to create, import, export and share a material database with other users within an organization.

A streamlined tool to run Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) test virtually. The tool is said to enable users to quickly characterize the viscoelastic behavior of complex microstructures in all directions, at different temperatures and frequencies.

ANSYS DX Integration, which enables users to perform Optimization studies at both the macro and micro scale.

MultiMechanics will hold a release webinar on Thursday, April 11th.