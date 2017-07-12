Michelman forms partnerships with EFT and Mafic

Michelman (Cincinnati, OH, US), a developer and manufacturer of surface additives and polymeric binders, has formed two new partnerships with composites firms. The company will partner with Engineered Fibers Technology LLC (EFT, Shelton, CT, US) to develop solutions for EFT’s specialty fibers and high-performance composites. In addition, Michelman will work with Mafic SA (Kells, County Meath, Ireland and Shelby, NC, US) to increase the performance and surface characteristics of Mafic’s basalt fibers and their use in high-performance composites. All three companies are exhibiting at CAMX in booths P62 (Michelman), C81 (EFT) and U63 (Mafic).