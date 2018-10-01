Covestro launches Maezio continuous fiber thermoplastics

Covestro (Leverkusen, Germany) has trademarked its continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composite materials as Maezio. Made from carbon or glass fibers impregnated with polycarbonate (PC), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or other thermoplastic resins, Maezio products are made as unidirectional reinforced tapes and sheets at Covestro’s production facility in Markt Bibart, Germany.

Maezio products can reportedly be thermoformed with existing thermoforming tools at high yield rates and low cycle times for millions of parts per year. Other production technologies such as hybrid injection molding (overmolding), automated UD tape laying and automated fiber placement (AFP) can be easily integrated.

Covestro is offering a range of finishes for Maezio products, from colored and textured, to black and glossy, to matte, untouched unidirectional fiber. Covestro says the material is suitable for use in electronics, automotive, medical, sporting goods, athletic shoes, household appliances, furniture and luggage applications. Maezio products can be recycled at the end of their useful life.