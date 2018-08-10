Roth Composite Machinery launches small series filament winding machine

Roth Composite Machinery (Steffenberg, Germany) announced on Aug. 2 the launch of its new Type 1-ECO filament winding machine for manual production cells in the field of filament winding technology.

According to Roth, the newly developed Type 1-ECO is a cost-efficient model for small series as well as manual production processes. The machine is designed for applications comprising a low product complexity or for the entry into the field of filament winding.

The Type 1-ECO machine is features a modular concept of up to four seperately driven spindles. A maximum of four winding axes and two length variants (4,000 and 10,000 millimetres) are configurable.

According to Bernd Fischer, sales director for Roth, “Due to its unique flexibility, our customers have the possibility to extend the machine cost-efficiently and can adapt it to increasing demands. The machine grows with new production requirements and individual tasks.”