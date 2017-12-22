Teijin Aramid will increase its Twaron Aramid yarn capacity by more than 25%

Teijin Aramid announced it will increase the production capacity for its Twaron super fiber by more than 25%. This additional capacity will become available within the next five years. With this capacity expansion, Teijin Aramid will be able to meet future market demand and provide its customers with the material they need to excel in their markets.

The demand for Teijin's high-performance para-aramid fiber Twaron is increasing. Growing the aramid business is one of the Teijin Group's key strategies, with an expected growth rate of 8% per year. Teijin Aramid aims to capture a substantial part of the global market growth, which should eventually lead to a future market share bigger than 50%. Several substantial investments are planned to increase production capacity which includes implementing the latest technology.

By introducing the lean methodology and internal optimization programs, Teijin Aramid has been able to increase its Twaron production capacity by 130% since 1999.

The total extra capacity is planned to be fully available in the year 2022. Teijin Aramid is currently implementing a new spinning technology at its Twaron facility in Emmen, the Netherlands. The extra capacity of that investment will become available as of May 2018.