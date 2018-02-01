WichiTech develops new composites repair system

WichiTech Industries Inc. (Randallstown, MD, US) has introduced HB2003 and HB2003A, 20-amp and 30-amp, respectively, dual-zone composites repair systems. The systems feature 20 J-type thermocouples (10 per zone), -20°C to 60°C operation, auto-switching AC, two color-coded heating zones, run and monitor modes, mid-cure editing with optional lockout, two adjustable vacuum sources, two vacuum sensor ports, two printers, two pcLink serial ports, one-button hold control, nine integrated alarm conditions, single or multiple thermocouple control, and target and actual temperature display. The system also offers one to six ramp/soak stages and a maximum dwell temperature of 260°C (538°C optional).