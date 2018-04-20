Tooling Tech Group acquires Century Tool

The Tooling Tech Group (TTG, Fort Loramie, OH, US) announced April 19 the acquisition of Century Tool Group, which includes both Century Tool & Gage (Fenton, MI, OH) and CTG Bel-Kur Automation (Temperance, MI, OH). Century Tool Group is a multi-faceted engineering and manufacturing company, providing fully machined, precision compression molds, automation equipment and secondary fixtures to North American automotive and heavy-truck OEM’s and Tier 1 suppliers.



Under the Century Tool & Gage name, the company provides medium to large compression molds for automotive and heavy-truck structural and Class-A exterior components.



CTG Bel-Kur, Century’s Automation division, provides automated assembly equipment and fixtures for downstream compression molding operations, ranging from simple manually operated machines to fully automated work-cells.



“Century Tool is a world-class company that fits perfectly with our ‘whatever it takes, on-time, every-time’ operating model,” says Tony Seger, CEO of Tooling Tech Group. “We are excited to partner with them as TTG enters its next phase of growth. This acquisition presents an opportunity for us to expand our already strong position in the automotive, heavy-truck and automation industries.”

Founded by Tony Seger in 1982, the Tooling Tech Group has grown to become the largest tooling company in the US. It produces an extensive line of custom, precisely engineered, production tools and related equipment, primarily for the automotive industry. Divisions of the company now include Tooling Technology, Fremont Plastic Molds, Majestic Industries, G.H. Tool, Century Tool & Gage and CTG Bel-Kur Automation.

Tooling Tech Group’s manufacturing operations are fully integrated across the entire production process, from engineering/design to finishing and prototyping. The group’s broad capabilities enable the company to provide tooling used to produce a wide variety of vehicle components, including soft-trim, powertrain components, structural stampings, valve bodies, dashboard and under-the-hood components, thermo-acoustic panels, roof components, liquid reservoirs, trunk components and wheel liners.

Over the past several years, TTG has expanded its tooling offering to support over 90% of North American-manufactured automotive platforms. Non-automotive uses for the company’s tooling products include manufacturing of appliances, lawn & garden products, consumer goods, off-road equipment, marine products, agricultural equipment, heavy-trucks, industrial blow-molds, kayaks, small engines, and aerospace structures. The company’s customer base includes automotive OEMs, Tier I and II automotive suppliers, as well as consumer and industrial products companies.