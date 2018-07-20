Solvay and Airbus extend composite and auxiliary materials contract

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) and Airbus (Toulouse, France) announced on July 19 that the two companies have signed a contract extension until 2025 for the supply of advanced materials.

This contract extends the portfolio of products supplied to Airbus to include a range of primary and secondary structure in and out of autoclave cure prepregs for commercial aircraft and aerospace programs, market leading adhesives and lightning strike protection materials for the A350 XWB, auxiliary materials and kits for the A350 XWB and a range of products sold to Airbus Group for helicopters, space and associated partner companies’ applications.