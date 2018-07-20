Solvay and Airbus extend composite and auxiliary materials contract

The two companies have signed a contract extension until 2025 for the supply of advanced materials.

Scott Francis
News Post: 7/20/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) and Airbus (Toulouse, France) announced on July 19 that the two companies have signed a contract extension until 2025 for the supply of advanced materials.

This contract extends the portfolio of products supplied to Airbus to include a range of primary and secondary structure in and out of autoclave cure prepregs for commercial aircraft and aerospace programs, market leading adhesives and lightning strike protection materials for the A350 XWB, auxiliary materials and kits for the A350 XWB and a range of products sold to Airbus Group for helicopters, space and associated partner companies’ applications. 

Editor Pick

Solvay and Safran sign LEAP aircraft engine supply agreement

Solvay will supply Safran with a package of composite material technologies to manufacture the engine’s critical structural components.

News

New York announces US largest offshore wind development plan

Solvay and Safran sign LEAP aircraft engine supply agreement

2018 American Solar Challenge is underway

Solvay and Airbus extend composite and auxiliary materials contract

Composite fuselage still under consideration for Boeing's 797

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.