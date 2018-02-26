Dowty Propellers re-establishes composite blade production

Dowty Propellers (Gloucester, UK) announced Feb. 22 their manufacture of composite blades for civil and military propeller systems has been re-established, marking the company’s recovery from a fire that destroyed its original production site in southwest England.

Operating from an interim facility at Mitcheldean in Gloucestershire, Dowty Propellers has re-created the complete blade manufacturing capability for its propeller system product lines – with output reaching the highest rates in company history.

“In re-establishing the blade production, we benefitted from the devotion of our employees, and the backing of our parent company,” says Oliver Towers, president of Dowty Propellers. “During this period, we appreciated the support and encouragement from our aircraft manufacturer customers, as well as the worldwide base of operators who fly with our propeller systems.”

During its creation of the interim Mitcheldean operation, Dowty Propellers utilized the opportunity to implement new production layouts and processes, as well as introducing updated equipment.

Supporting the current Mitcheldean production site is a 13,500-sq.-ft. center for propeller system assembly and deliveries, located in Gloucester adjacent to Dowty Propellers’ previous headquarters at Anson Business Park.

During the post-fire recovery, the company maintained its full repair and overhaul capabilities through Dowty Propellers’ Repair and Overhaul (DPRO) center, situated in Gloucester at a location that was unaffected by the 2015 fire.

The company’s propeller system excellence, and its successful recovery from the 2015 fire, has been recognized with an Award to Industry from the Worshipful Company of Coachmakers & Coach Harness Makers of London – an organization that provides a forum for those with common interests in automotive, aerospace and other industries, along with the armed forces.