Episode 26: Achim Fischereder, Hexcel

Hexcel's Achim Fischereder on composite use in cars and trucks today and the future of composites in automotive.
In this episode of CWTalks, CW editor-in-chief Jeff Sloan interviews Achim Fischereder, director of sales and marketing for the automotive business segment at carbon fiber manufacturer Hexcel (Stamford, Conn., U.S.).
Fischereder has been at Hexcel for almost eight years, working almost exclusively on the automotive side of the business. In this podcast he discusses composite use in cars and trucks today, the future of composites in automotive, and what the composite industry needs to keep in mind as it considers car consumers.
You can listen to the full CW Talks interview above or visit:
