CWTalks, Episode 23: Wiener Mondesir, Arevo

In this episode of CWTalks, CW editor-in-chief Jeff Sloan speaks with Wiener Mondesir, co-founder and chief technology officer at Arevo, about continuous fiber use in additive manufacturing — where the technology is and where it’s headed. Arevo is a California-based manufacturer of additive manufacturing systems that feature the use of continuous fiber reinforcement. In 2018 the company produced a 3D-printed commuter bike using the technology.

Arevo is using its bike to demonstrate the potential of the technology, with the aim of commercializing it to produce strong, lightweight parts for applications across a diverse set of industries such as aerospace, defense, transportation, automotive, consumer electronics, sporting goods, medical, and oil and gas.

