Episode 24: Scott Lewit, Structural Composites

In this episode of CWTalks, CW editor-in-chief Jeff Sloan interviews Scott Lewit, president of Structural Composites (Melbourne, Fla., U.S.).

Lewit is the creative force behind a number of innovations in marine and ground transportation composites. In this podcast he discusses work with the U.S. Navy and with tractor-trailer manufacturer Wabash National (Lafayette, Ind., U.S.), as well as Structural Composites’ stair-step innovation model, and more.

You can listen to the full CW Talks interview above or visit: