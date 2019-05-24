  • PT Youtube
5/24/2019

Episode 24: Scott Lewit, Structural Composites

Scott Lewit, president of Structural Composites, discusses the company’s innovations in marine and ground transportation composites including the development of CoCure Hybrid Metal/Composite technology for Wabash trailers.

Structural Composites' Scott Lewit on the company’s innovations in marine and ground transportation composites. (Music: www.bensound.com)

In this episode of CWTalks, CW editor-in-chief Jeff Sloan interviews Scott Lewit, president of Structural Composites (Melbourne, Fla., U.S.).

Lewit is the creative force behind a number of innovations in marine and ground transportation composites. In this podcast he discusses work with the U.S. Navy and with tractor-trailer manufacturer Wabash National (Lafayette, Ind., U.S.), as well as Structural Composites’ stair-step innovation model, and more.

