6/10/2019

Episode 25: CW editors on next-gen aerospace

CompositesWorld editors discuss advanced materials and processes that will play a role in the next generation of aerospace.

As we look to the future, the aerospace industry is on the brink of changes involving aircraft development, design, production and materials in ways that will likely reshape the supply chain landscape.

In this episode of CWTalks, the editors of CompositesWorld discuss advanced materials and processes that will play a role in the next generation of aerospace in the years to come.

You can listen to the full CW Talks interview above or visit:


