Utah Aerospace Pathways program recognized with SAMPE Delmonte Award

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development was awarded the Delmonte Award for Excellence for the development of the Utah Aerospace Pathways (UAP) program. The award was presented by the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineers North America (SAMPE, Diamond Bar, CA, US).
UAP provides Utah students the opportunity to graduate high school with a certificate in aerospace manufacturing and begin an aerospace manufacturing career. Students engage in externships with participating aerospace companies where students receive work-based learning opportunities with industry experts.
The SAMPE Delmonte Award for Excellence was established by John Delmonte in 1981. It is intended to recognize and encourage outstanding contributions in the field of materials and processes.
First US produced A320neo aircraft powered by Geared Turbofan Engines delivered
Pratt & Whitney, Airbus and Hawaiian Airlines celebrate the delivery of the first A320neo Family aircraft produced at the Airbus US Manufacturing facility in Mobile, AL.
