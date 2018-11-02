Sicomin resins earn certified Bio product label

Sicomin (Marseilles, France), a leading formulator of high-performance epoxy resin systems, has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Bio based Product label. The company’s product, SR GreenPoxy 56/SD GP 505V2, is now able to display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of bio based content.

The following Sicomin products now have earned the USDA Certified Bio based Product Label:

SR GreenPoxy 33 / SD 4999 with 26% bio based content

SR GreenPoxy 56 / SD Surf Clear with 36% bio based content

SR GreenPoxy 56 / SD GP 505V2 with 52% bio based content

SR Surf Clear EVO / SD EVO MEDIUM with 30% biobased content

Third-party verification for a product's bio-based content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and most recently expanded by the 2014 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of bio-based products.

The USDA Certified Bio based Product label displays a product's bio based content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, bio-based materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum based chemicals.

Bio-based products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change. Bio-based products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"We applaud Sicomin for earning the USDA Certified Bio based Product label,” says Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. “Products from Sicomin are contributing to an ever expanding market place that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities and decreases our reliance on petroleum."

According to a report that USDA released in 2015, bio-based products contributed $369 billion to the U.S. economy in 2013 and support, directly and indirectly, 4 million jobs. The same report found that bio based products also displace approximately 300 million gallons of petroleum per year in the U.S., which is the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road.

The increased production of renewable chemicals and bio based products contributes to the development and expansion of the U.S. bio economy - where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals and materials.