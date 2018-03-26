R-Tech Materials celebrates 10 years of testing marine composites

R-TECH Materials (Port Talbot, UK) announced March 20 it is celebrating its tenth year of testing composites for the marine industry. The polymer and composites laboratory has worked with several key players in the marine industry including Lloyd’s Register – one of the world's leading providers of professional services for engineering and technology and a maritime classification society – which appointed R-TECH Materials as its exclusive global laboratory in 2012 to test composite samples, components and products to ensure they are suitable for a life at sea.

Dr Geraint Havard, R-TECH Material’s composites manager, says, “We’re delighted to be celebrating our tenth year testing materials for the marine industry, six of which have been with Lloyd’s Register as their global laboratory, collaborating with them on common research themes. Over this time we’ve developed a particular specialism in the independent testing of polymers and composites and our rigorous tests - which determine mechanical, thermal and chemical properties - help our clients fully understand the materials, components and products they are producing and how they will behave in a marine environment.”

As well as testing for the marine industry, R-TECH Materials also works with aerospace and automotive sectors testing the mechanical, thermal and chemical properties of non-metallic materials, components and products.