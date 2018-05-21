Made In Space to propose Phase II of Archinaut technology to NASA

Made In Space Inc. (MIS, Moffett Field, CA, US) announced May 17 that it has been invited by NASA to submit a proposal for a technology flight demonstration mission (Phase II) of its Archinaut technology. Archinaut is an in-space robotic manufacturing and assembly platform capable of constructing space-optimized systems of sizes not previously feasible. NASA’s Space Technology and Mission Directorate (STMD) awarded MIS its initial Archinaut contract in 2016. Since that time, MIS has made advancements in space-capable extended structure additive manufacturing and robotic assembly.

“Archinaut is a transformational capability that supports space exploration and other critical in-space missions for a variety of customers,” says Andrew Rush, MIS president & CEO. “This technology enables us to build space-optimized structures​ in space​. What this means is we can now build larger and bigger structures that can deliver greater capabilities at a much lower cost and with less risk.”

MIS’s team includes Northrop Grumman (Falls Church, VA, US) for systems integration and avionics work and Oceaneering (Austin, TX, US) for robotics capabilities.

The core technology of Archinaut is the Extended Structure Additive Manufacturing Machine, or ESAMM, an additive manufacturing capability that enables manufacturing of large structures not limited by traditional build volumes. MIS proved out the transformational ESAMM capability in the summer of 2017 during thermal vacuum testing at NASA Ames Research Center. Since then, MIS has been developing ESAMM-based flight mission architectures for a variety of commercial and government customers.

“We’re preparing for an important thermal vacuum chamber test of the entire manufacturing and assembly system this summer,” says Eric Joyce, Archinaut project manager. “We’ve made considerable progress in raising the technology readiness level and lowering the risk associated with bringing this technology to space.”

MIS is working with high-strength space-grade polymers, such as PEI/PC ULTEM (polyetherimide/ polycarbonate)​, on its Archinaut technology and, is developing metal capabilities for missions which require metallic properties.