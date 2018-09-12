Henkel invests in adhesive technology innovation center

Henkel (Düsseldorf, Germany) on Sept. 12 laid the corner stone for the new global innovation center of its Adhesive Technologies business at the company’s headquarters in Düsseldorf. The company will invest more than €130 million in the new facility which will enable development of new technologies and applications for a variety of industries. The building will also serve as a global customer center, where Henkel will present new solutions for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings.

The opening of the innovation center is planned for the end of 2020.