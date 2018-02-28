Harper International to supply production scale carbon fiber processing plants

Harper International (Buffalo, NY, US), a global leader in thermal processing solutions for advanced materials, announced Feb. 28 its selection by prominent international firms for major contracts to supply production scale carbon fiber processing plants. The multiple contracts include the industry’s most productive and efficient Oxidation Ovens, LT & HT carbonization furnaces, seamlessly integrated energy recovery and process exhaust gas cleaning systems.

These new contracts, valued at approximately $90M USD, will enable the clients to produce fiber with optimized product quality and maximum efficiency.

“We are very pleased these clients have selected Harper to expand their production of carbon fiber. The trust they have placed in our team and technology is a great honor and responsibility. These projects represent milestones in our strategy focused upon implementing solutions to achieve the most efficient, productive, and uniform oxidation and carbonization systems with prominent fiber manufacturers worldwide,” says Chuck Miller, president of Harper International Corp.