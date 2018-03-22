EU funds research for maritime repair techniques using composite materials

as2con (Rijeka, Croatia) has been awarded a €600,000 grant from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 innovation and research programme (SME Instrument Phase 2) for COMPA repair technology that in various cases offers a faster, cheaper and safer alternative than the traditional cutting and welding of steel parts on board a ship.

The two-year project started in the beginning of March. The grant will help as2con to demonstrate the quality of COMPA technology through laboratory and onboard tests, to receive certificates from major maritime classification societies and finally, to license the technology.

Using carbon fibre reinforced plastic, COMPA repair offers a cost and time effective alternative to the traditional methods. COMPA minimizes vessel downtime and increases vessel safety by providing a fast and durable repair and eliminating the use of flame. It is applicable to geometrically complex structures and locations difficult to reach.

as2con was among 6% applicants to receive the funding, being the first Croatian company to receive financing under the highly competitive Horizon 2020 SME Instrument Phase 2 programme. COMPA technology was selected for its innovative nature and the benefits it can bring to the maritime sector.