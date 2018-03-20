Career opportunities

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. seeks Staff Composite Manufacturing

EngineerGeneral Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a world leader in proven, reliable remotely piloted aircraft and tactical reconnaissance radars, as well as advanced high-resolution surveillance systems. The company has an exciting opportunity for a Composite Manufacturing Engineer in our GA-ASI/Aircraft Systems Group location in Poway, CA, US. As an Experienced Composite Manufacturing Engineer your role will be to lead and support - through rigorous quantitative analysis - multiple projects within GA-ASI’s product/platform line suite (Improved Grey Eagle, Certified Pred B, special projects, etc.), and within a range of manufacturing operations (material cutting/kitting, lamination, cure, demold, trim/drill/machining, and assembly). This includes leading/supporting top-tier teams of Manufacturing Engineers and technicians and developing manufacturing technology while ensuring aerospace standards and quality requirements are met. Apply here.



Oshkosh Corp. seeks Materials Engineer

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment and fire & emergency. Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation has manufacturing operations in nine U.S. states and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Mexico, The Netherlands, and Romania. The company currently employs approximately 12,100 people worldwide. Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500, multi-billion dollar company. Oshkosh Corporation designs and builds the world's toughest specialty trucks, truck bodies, and access equipment by working shoulder-to-shoulder with the people who use them.



Oshkosh is seeking a Materials Engineer to provide support to Corporate Materials and Processing Engineering through failure analysis, material and process evaluations, environmental testing, and research and development of new materials and process technologies. Effectively communicate results in written and oral technical report form. Apply here.



Xamax Industries seeks Account Manager Thermoset Composites Engineered Fabrics

This full-time sales role is responsible for generating revenue by developing market potential through lead generation & qualification, and closing sales; recommending new products, applications and service for Thermoplastic and Thermoset Composites & Engineered Fabrics. The Account Manager will focus on selling composites and engineered fabrics, non-wovens and technical paper insulation products to current customers, identifying new prospects and bringing back previous customer sales. The Account Manager will work with management and support departments as needed during each stage of sales and/or application/product development is responsible for Xamax sales and business development activities to achieve revenue, margin, and market share goals for the Global Thermoset Composites and Engineered fabrics (nonwovens) businesses. Working in conjunction with the executive team, the Account Manager develops and executes sales strategies to penetrate key accounts and aggressively expand relationships by selling additional products while maintaining high customer satisfaction. This person is responsible for developing new business in channels and markets to diversify the sales mix at Xamax and grow revenue. Additionally, the Account Manager plays a key role in facilitating collaborative efforts across the sales, marketing, engineering, and sourcing teams to plan and execute customer based innovation initiatives that capitalize on opportunities identified from customer feedback and market research. Apply here.



Radius Engineering Inc. seeks Engineering Manager

Radius is seeking an Engineering Manager responsible for engineering oversight throughout the company and for leadership, guidance, and oversight of engineering teams on the design and production of composites technology and equipment. Apply here.

AeroDef 2018 Career Fair

The AeroDef Career Fair is an online event held in conjunction with AeroDef 2018. This event is hosted by Aeroindustryjobs and is free of charge to participating companies and SME job seekers. More info.

