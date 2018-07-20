New Products: July 2018
CW’s monthly roundup of new products for the composites industry – this month has seen innovations from Masterbond, MultiMechanics, Nordson and Verisurf.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
This month’s innovations include:
- An automated cartridge dispensing system for sealants from Nordson
- Master Bond’s EP30LTE-2 epoxy system
- A new version of MultiMechanics’ MultiMech software
- A 2019 version of Vericut software as well as a programmable, portable CMM solution from Verisurf