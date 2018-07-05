Masterbond launches EP30LTE-2 epoxy system

Master Bond (Hackensack, NJ, US) in June launched a new epoxy system, EP30LTE-2, developed for joining dissimilar substrates exposed to thermally or mechanically induced stresses. According to Master Bond, it can be used for sealing, coating and encapsulating, especially for small to medium sized castings where a low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) is required.

EP30LTE-2 is said to be a highly dimensionally stable epoxy system with low linear and volumetric shrinkage upon curing. The compressive strength of the cured material is 24,000-26,000 psi and its CTE is 10-13 x 10-6/in/in/°C. It is a reliable electrical insulator featuring volume resistivity of more than 1015 ohm-cm. EP30LTE-2 meets NASA low outgassing specifications and features a combination of physical properties making it viable for applications in aerospace, optical, electronic and specialty OEM industries where these requirements are critical.

EP30LTE-2 is a two part epoxy that obtains optimal properties when cured overnight at room temperature followed by a heat cure for 2-4 hours at 150-200°F. The system offers moderate flow characteristics with a mixed viscosity ranging from 70,000 to 100,000 cps.