New Products: August 2018

CW’s monthly roundup of new products for the composites industry – this month has seen innovations from Altair, CGTech, General Plastics, Mahr, Open Mind, SABIC and Roth.

Scott Francis
Blog Post: 8/15/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.

This month’s innovations include:

 

 

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.