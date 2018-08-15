New Products: August 2018
CW’s monthly roundup of new products for the composites industry – this month has seen innovations from Altair, CGTech, General Plastics, Mahr, Open Mind, SABIC and Roth.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
This month’s innovations include:
- An ultrahigh-temperature tooling board from General Plastics
- A program for startups from Altair
- Optical 3D surface measurement technology from Mahr
- A new composite panel from SABIC
- Open Mind’s new hyperMILL CAM software version
- A small series filament winding machine from Roth
- Version 8.2 of CGTech’s VERICUT software