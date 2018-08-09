Open Mind releases new hyperMILL CAM software version

OPEN MIND Technologies AG (Bavaria, Germany), developer of CAD/CAM software solutions, introduced on July 20 hyperMILL 2018.2, the latest version of its advanced, comprehensive CAM software. According to the company, the new version offers a range of enhancements and features for 3D Shape Z-level Finishing and 3D Optimized Roughing and improved CAD functionality.

3D Z-level Shape Finishing, available in hyperCAD-S, has two new features. "Automatic face extension" can be used during CAM programming to automatically extend the selected milling surfaces, reportedly eliminating manual CAD work and resulting in cleaner corner cuts. Also, 3D Z-level Shape Finishing is said to now have the ability to support conical barrel cutters in addition to general and tangential cutters.

During 3D Optimized Roughing, multiple allowances are now recognized and accounted for when using free tool geometries, reportedly resulting in easier programming and a high level of flexibility for defining special tools. hyperMILL 2018.2 can define different allowances and adapt the machining process accordingly. High-feed cutters have a special cutting geometry that is easy to define using tool management, and hyperMILL 2018.2 uses the free geometries of the cutting tool edge for calculation, simulation and collision checking.

New hyperMILL 2018.2 functionality also includes several enhancements to its hyperCAD-S module, including the ability to measure and record the distances between two shapes such as face models, solids, meshes or stock. In addition, hyperMILL 2018.2 offers a 'V sketch' command that assigns geometric constraints to 2D contours. When individual contours are changed, the sketch is automatically updated using their dependencies.

The electrode module, which provides quick designing of die-sinking electrodes, offers a new Virtual Electrode function for securely creating electrode copies which are checked for collisions, and can be assigned new technology values or the values of the master electrodes. For easier analysis, the reference system and eroding position for each electrode copy are included in a report.