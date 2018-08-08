SABIC launches composite panel for building and construction

SABIC (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), announced on July 30 the launch of STADECK, its new heavy- duty panel for the building and construction industry. Made from glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic resin, the panel is lightweight and offers advantages across a range of construction applications and building techniques where weight saving is important.

The panels are low weight, yet their construction and design makes them strong. According to SABIC the panels are also weather- and chemical resistant, have anti-slip properties, good fire behavior and are recyclable.

STADECK panels are NEN-EN 12811-1 certified, making them a good candidate for scaffolding applications. Other applications include frame works decking, fencing, floodwalls, jetties, sheathing, wheel chair ramps and others.

The panels can be produced in different colors like wood, stone and grass variated colors - and come in the following standard dimensions, although custom lengths can be supplied on request: gauge 55 mm; width 230 mm; and lengths of 3,000 mm and 6,000 mm.