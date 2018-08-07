Mahr launches optical 3D surface measurement technology

Related Topics:
The technology allows for the physical acquisition of a true-height signal as opposed to measuring height via pixel contrast and pattern projection. Confocal technology can be used on any material from highly light scattering to highly reflective. MarSurf CM systems provide micron and nanometer resolution surface finish and micro-geometry information including: 2D and 3D surface roughness, bearing area, flatness, depth and volume.
The measurement and data evaluation processes can be fully automated. From fiducial recognition, which automatically detects and corrects possible errors in sample positioning without user input, to automatic generation of Go No-Go reports, MarSurf CM systems deliver automation as part of the standard package. Mahr provides surface-finish and micro-geometry results according to the current, relevant, ISO, EN and ASME standards for both 2D and 3D.
Mahr will feature the MarSurf CM series in booth 135608 at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2018.
