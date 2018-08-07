Mahr launches optical 3D surface measurement technology

Mahr Inc. (Göttingen, Germany), provider of dimensional metrology solutions, announced on July 31 the launch of the MarSurf CM series of Optical 3D surface metrology systems for industry and research applications. The new MarSurf CM’s confocal technology with high-precision 16-bit HDR technology delivers high-resolution 3D surface topography data, enabling new insights into surface structures and processing.The technology allows for the physical acquisition of a true-height signal as opposed to measuring height via pixel contrast and pattern projection. Confocal technology can be used on any material from highly light scattering to highly reflective. MarSurf CM systems provide micron and nanometer resolution surface finish and micro-geometry information including: 2D and 3D surface roughness, bearing area, flatness, depth and volume.The measurement and data evaluation processes can be fully automated. From fiducial recognition, which automatically detects and corrects possible errors in sample positioning without user input, to automatic generation of Go No-Go reports, MarSurf CM systems deliver automation as part of the standard package. Mahr provides surface-finish and micro-geometry results according to the current, relevant, ISO, EN and ASME standards for both 2D and 3D.Mahr will feature the MarSurf CM series in booth 135608 at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2018.