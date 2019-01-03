CW's top 10 posts of 2018

The top 10 most viewed articles on the CompositesWorld website in 2018.

Thermoplastic tape, here, shown as it is wound onto a spool following prepregging, enjoyed use in composites manufacturing, notably in military aircraft applications, back in the 1970s and 1980s. But a subsequent lull in their application delayed material development, putting them behind thermoset tapes. However, the appeal of thermoplastics, particularly for potential out-of-autoclave aerospace applications, has re-ignited interest and product development.

Happy New Year!

It’s early January and a time to reflect upon the past year while looking ahead to 2019. As we look back, here’s a list of the most viewed articles on the CompositesWorld website in 2018.

Related Stories

CompositesWorld’s Top 10 of 2018

Thank you for reading CW, and have a great 2019.