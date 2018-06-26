Webinar: Virtual Composite Design–A Predictive Approach using Altair HyperWorks

The use of composite material has become increasingly prevalent as companies make efforts to create lighter, stronger products. Altair (Troy, MI, US) is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of designing, modelling and virtually testing composite materials using the HyperWorks suite of pre-post, solver and optimization tools.



The presentation will focus on RADIOSS, a leading structural analysis solver for crash and impact which has been utilized for composites since the 90's across a variety of industries. Using plies and stacks definitions, users can model structures at different levels, mixing advanced material laws and rupture criteria.



Primary Topics:

Composite modeling for dynamic loadings such as crash or impact

Rupture and material behaviors (highly nonlinear)

Effect of the manufacturing process

Virtual testing prediction



Presenter: Juan Pedro Ramirez

Juan Pedro Ramirez was born in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain and moved to France in 2009. He received a degree in Aerospace Engineering in 2010 from University of Seville and a Master R&D from ENSMA in 2010. He also received his PhD from ISAE ENSMA in 2013 on the development and numerical implementation of a wound composite damage model and burst prediction of a composite overwrapped pressure vessel. Juan Pedro joined Altair France in 2013 as an R&D Engineer leading several collaborative projects focused on composites modelling and optimization. In 2017 he joined the RADIOSS Validation team as Radioss Composite & Manufacturing Specialist.