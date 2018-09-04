Upcoming Materials Expo in Charleston, SC

This annual event brings together suppliers and customers from the composites industry. The Materials Expo will be held on the hangar deck of the Yorktown aircraft carrier at the Patriots' Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, SC.

Registration is $30/person and includes admission, parking, a tour of the WWII-era Yorktown aircraft carrier, and an evening of presentations, networking and learning about the latest from suppliers of advanced materials and processing technologies.

The Yorktown is open to attendees at noon, followed with registration at 3:00 pm and conference speakers from 3:30-6:30 pm, with a networking reception until 9:00 pm.

DEADLINE for registration is Thursday, April 19.