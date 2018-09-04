Upcoming Materials Expo in Charleston, SC

The 5th annual SAMPE Carolinas Materials Expo will be held Thursday, April 26, featuring presentations by Boeing and others, plus new materials and technology developments.

Ginger Gardiner
News Post: 4/9/2018

This annual event brings together suppliers and customers from the composites industry. The Materials Expo will be held on the hangar deck of the Yorktown aircraft carrier at the Patriots' Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, SC.

Registration is $30/person and includes admission, parking, a tour of the WWII-era Yorktown aircraft carrier, and an evening of presentations, networking and learning about the latest from suppliers of advanced materials and processing technologies.

The Yorktown is open to attendees at noon, followed with registration at 3:00 pm and conference speakers from 3:30-6:30 pm, with a networking reception until 9:00 pm.

DEADLINE for registration is Thursday, April 19. 

Get more event information and hotel info

Register Now to Exhibit and Attend!
 

SAMPE Carolinas corporate sponsors

News

Gabriel Performance Products acquires Royce International

Montalvo awarded grant to develop individual tow tension control device

Upcoming Materials Expo in Charleston, SC

Consortium to develop floating offshore wind farm in California

Automated Dynamics plant tour event

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.