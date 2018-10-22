Study looks at composites in the furniture industry

AZL Aachen GmbH (Aachen, Germany) has announced a new study involving companies from the composite and furniture industry. The study will provides an overview of the furniture market and unique selling points of composites. During the four and a half month study, the market for furniture will be segmented, design and technology trends will be identified and the technical requirements for furniture and furniture components will be broken down to identify applications with high potential for fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP). The overall goal is to understand the selection process and needs of the furniture designer in order to bring composites to the market as a targeted alternative to conventional materials.

“The ever-growing population number requires environmentally friendly material and a solution for the end of life treatment to recollect and reuse materials,” says Virginia Bozsak, technical manager for Composites at ARKEMA Innovative Chemistry (Colombes, France). “For fast changing markets such as the furniture market, these materials also need to offer an enormous freedom of design.” She adds, “Arkema already answers this demand with the only liquid thermoplastic resin Elium used as a thermoset resin to produce composite structural or aesthetical parts. With the joint study, we aim to identify specific applications in the furniture market to make use of material which is not limiting creativity or design specifications but rather enabling the future to be revolutionized.”

More than 15 companies will participate in the study. The AZL invites further companies to participate in the study and take part in the kick-off on Nov. 7 at Composites Europe in Stuttgart, Germany.

This post is courtesy of the CompositesWorld and AZL Aachen GmbH media partnership.