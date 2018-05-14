SKAPS completes Matrix Composites acquisition

Athens, GA: SKAPS Industries (Athens, GA, US) reported on May 1 that it has completed an agreement to acquire Matrix Composites (Henderson, KY, and Seguin, TX, US). The acquisition includes all Matrix Composites technologies, operations and assets.

Matrix Composites Inc. was started January 1996 in Henderson to produce woven fiberglass fabrics. Under the ownership of Don Hudson, Matrix expanded with a second factory in Seguin in 2002, where Matrix produced woven and nonwoven fabrics.

SKAPS Industries was founded by Perry Vyas in 1996. SKAPS is a leader in the fabrication of geosynthetic and nonwoven drainage products for environmental and civil use in the US and abroad. Producing in three countries (US, India and Brazil) with seven factories, SKAPS has sold product into more than 60 countries. In 2014 SKAPS diversified into fiberglass fabrics in India in woven and nonwoven markets.

SKAPS says the acquisition of Matrix provides SKAPS Fiberglass Division a global position and platform to expand in North and South America. SKAPS will focus on customer service performance, technical textile expertise, improved quality and certifications. The acquisition is SKAPS Industries’ first in North America.