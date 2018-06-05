SAMPE 2018 Student Bridge Contest winners

The SAMPE Student Bridge Contest is an international competition involving schools from around the globe.

Scott Francis
News Post: 6/5/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

The winners for the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE, Diamond Bar, CA, US) 2018 Student Bridge Contest have been announced. The contest allows students to design, build and test a miniature structural bridge using various composite materials in accordance with a set of well defined rules. The bridge contest is an international competition involving schools from around the globe. Students compete for monetary prizes and for the coveted SAMPE Student Bridge Champion trophy. 

This year’s overall winner was Chengdu Aeronautic Polytechnic (Chengdu, China). Category winners were as follows:

I-beam carbon and/or aramid fiber

  • 1st Place: Chengdu
  • 2nd Place: Montana Tech
  • 3rd Place: Peninsula

Square beam carbon and/or aramid fiber (no pre-preg)

  • 1st Place: Chengdu
  • 2nd Place: Harbin
  • 3rd Place: Harbin

 

I-beam or Square beam Recycled Carbon Fiber (rCF) 

 

  • 1st Place: University of Washington
  • 2nd Place: Tongji
  • 3rd Place: University of Washington

 

I-beam glass fiber 

 

  • 1st Place: Chengdu
  • 2nd Place: University of Washington
  • 3rd Place: University of Washington

 

Square beam glass fiber (no pre-preg) 

 

  • 1st Place: Chengdu
  • 2nd Place: Harbin
  • 3rd Place: University of Washington

 

I-beam or Square beam natural fiber 

 

  • 1st Place: Chengdu
  • 2nd Place: Tongji
  • 3rd Place: University of Delaware

 

Open design 

 

  • 1st Place: Chengdu
  • 2nd Place: Tongji
  • 3rd Place: UABC-Mexicali

 

Sandwich Beam

  • 1st Place: Chengdu
  • 2nd Place: SDSMT
  • 3rd Place: University of South Carolina

 

Visit the SAMPE website for more contest details.

