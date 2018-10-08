PLD Space and RUAG Space partner to develop launch vehicle composite structures

Related Topics:
RUAG Space (Gothenburg, Sweden) announced on Oct. 3 that it has partnered with PLD Space (Elche, Spain). The agreement is related to PLD Space’s Suborbital ARION 1 and Orbital ARION 2 launch vehicles and covers the application and use of RUAG Space’s FlexLine product family, which features lightweight carbon composite standardized payload fairings and interstage adapters with their separation systems.
PLD Space will apply FlexLine products from RUAG Space on its new launchers, which are under development for servicing the emerging small satellite worldwide launch demand.
First test flight of ARION 1 launch vehicle is planned for October 2019 in which PLD Space will demonstrate all the critical technologies for further larger launcher developments, including Propulsion, Structures, Avionics and GNC as well as Ground & Launch Operations. RUAG´s fairings, based on FlexLine solution, will be part of PLD Space's launchers from the first mission.


