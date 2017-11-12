Michelman announces partnerships with EFT and Mafic

Michelman (Cincinnati, OH, US) is a developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly surface additives and polymeric binders used by manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications from wood, to metal, industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. With production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, the company provides essential coatings, termed sizings, for fibers used in composite parts.

This past week, Michelman announced two new partnerships with composite firms. The company will partner with Engineered Fibers Technology LLC (EFT, Shelton, CT, US) to develop innovative solutions for EFT’s specialty fibers and high-performance composites. Both companies recognize that by working closely together they can accelerate the pace of new and advanced product innovations for a broad array of end-use applications. In addition, Michelman has also announced it will work with Mafic (Kells, County Meath, Ireland and Shelby, NC, US) to increase the performance and surface characteristics of Mafic’s basalt fibers and their use in high-performance composites. This partnership takes advantage of Michelman’s sizing and surface treatment expertise leveraged with Mafic’s portfolio of advanced basalt fiber technologies.

All three companies will be exhibiting at CAMX so please stop by their booths (P62 C81 and U63 respectively) to learn more.

