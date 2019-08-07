CAMX to host Additive Manufacturing Workshop for Composites

Source | Fortify

CompositesWorld (Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.) has announced it will host an Additive Manufacturing Workshop for Composites at CAMX, the composites and advance materials expo taking place September 23-26 in Anaheim, Calif., U.S. The workshop will take place September 25 and will explore the evolution of 3D printing technology and fiber reinforcement.

“The use of fiber — whether carbon, glass or natural — is traditionally chopped, but several AM systems on the market or about to enter the market are applying continuous fiber, which opens the door to new applications and opportunities,” says Jeff Sloan, editor in chief of CompositesWorld and program director for the event. “This seminar will focus on those applications and opportunities.”

Presentations at the conference will represent the full scope of fiber-reinforced additive manufacturing, from the use of chopped carbon fiber in large-format systems used to build molds and tools, to the use of continuous fiber reinforcement to build discrete high-performance parts and structures.

Registration includes:

Access to all Additive Manufacturing Workshop for Composites Sessions

Entry to CAMX

Refreshments during the event

Post Show Proceedings

The conference will feature speakers from such companies as Ingersoll Machine Tools (Rockford, Ill., U.S.), Fortify (Boston, Mass., U.S.), CEAD Group (Delft, Zuid-Holland), Orbital Composites (San Jose, Calif., U.S.), Arevo (Milpitas, Calif., U.S.) and Markforged (Watertown, Mass., U.S.).

The agenda and registration event details are available at www.additiveconference.com/composites.

