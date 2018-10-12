2018 Awards for Composites Excellence finalists announced

The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) announced on Oct. 9 the finalists for the Awards for Composites Excellence (ACE), sponsored by Composites One. ACE is a composites industry competition that recognizes outstanding achievement and innovation in design, manufacturing and market growth. The winning entries and finalists will all be on display in the ACE Award Pavilion at the fifth annual CAMX-The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, from Oct. 16-18, 2018.

For 25 years, the Awards for Composites Excellence (ACE) have recognized the superior product and process achievements that are the forefront of innovation to the industry. This annual competition and product showcase hosted by the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) recognizes superiority in engineering and design as well as improvements and innovation in equipment and manufacturing. The products, equipment and processes that receive this distinguished recognition have significant impact within the market as well as a proven understanding of composites.

The 2018 ACE winners will be revealed in the Exhibit Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 2:00 p.m.

This year's finalists are:

Design Category

Energy Absorbing, Durable, Fire Resistant, Cost-effective, NextGen Composite System – West Virginia University

Manufacturing Category

Nanofibre Interleaving Veils for Composite Performance Enhancement –

Revolution Fibres Ltd.

Automated Carbon Fiber Preforming Technology With Continuous Z Axis Reinforcement – Seriforge Inc.

Composite Material Roll and Kit Life Tracking Software – JETCAM International S.A.R.L.

Holistic Simulation Software for Additive Manufacturing – e-Xstream engineering

Smart Manufacturing Helper Using Internet-of-Things and Industry 4.0 – Ruiz Aerospace Manufacturing

Material Simulation Software to Reduce Development Time of New Composites – MultiMechanics

Arevo's 3D Printed Bike – AREVO, Inc.

Torsional Welding of PDC Sensors on Thin Wall Fascia – Magna Exteriors

Tailored Reinforcements for Light, Impact Resistant Canoe, Efficiently Manufactured – The Composites Development Center of Quebec

Market Growth Category

Large Area 3D Printer for Thermoset Materials – Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Innovative Composite Wind Blade Enables Cost Competitive Residential Turbines – Vistex Composites LLC

For more information, go to https://www.thecamx.org/ace-awards/.