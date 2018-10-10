CAMX 2018 preview: PolyOne Advanced Composites

PolyOne Advanced Composites (Avon Lake, OH, US) is highlighting its portfolio of continuous fiber composites, along with its processing and design expertise. PolyOne targets with its products applications in the automotive, heavy truck, marine, consumer, industrial and electrical transmission and distribution markets. AT CAMX the company is featuring thermoplastics such as its Polystrand continuous fiber-reinforced UD tapes and multiaxial laminates, Hammerhead marine composite panels, and Polystrand structural sandwich panels. From its thermoset portfolio the company is emphasizing Glasforms pultruded and filament-wound continuous glass and carbon fiber rods, tubes, and custom profiles; Gordon Composites continuous glass and carbon fiber barstock and laminates; and Gordon Glass archery bow limbs. PolyOne experts are presenting six technical and educational sessions highlighting advances in materials, processing, and testing technologies as part of the CAMX conference program. PolyOne also is demonstrating forming and installation techniques for thermoplastic composite materials in live presentations at the Composites One/Closed Mold Alliance demo area at scheduled intervals throughout the week. Booth AA13.