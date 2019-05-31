LEWCO control system simplifies composite curing

LEWCO (Sandusky, Ohio, U.S.) recently announced the development of a new composite curing control system for use with Lewco industrial ovens. The PC-based system has been designed to be a simple-to-use system with options available to enable control over every aspect of composite cure for high-performance components in aerospace and other industries. The end user is said to be able to more fully control, document and archive the process in order to ensure parts are cured to specification.

The system offers a variety of touchscreen options, supports non-editable data files and file recording, and enables selection of vacuum configuration at each port. Additional features include redundant data logging on the hard drive of the PC as well as the process controller, the ability to calibrate all recording devices, optional variable vacuum pressure control, and programmable ramp/soak recipes and cascade controls. The system also generates customized reports wit user information.