JEC World 2018 preview: Sigmatex

Sigmatex (Hall 6, G5) is featuring its range of high-performance carbon fiber textiles, including a new design capability. The company’s sigmaDesign is a service that provides custom weave patterns to meet cosmetic and performance requirements. The service includes bespoke fabric designs, predominantly using carbon fiber combined with a variety of complimentary weft options. The sigmaDesign service includes initial discussion through to design concept and digital simulation, providing the opportunity to view and amend the design before finally being woven. Sigmatex says this technology is being adopted by high-performance automotive, sports and luxury consumer goods markets.